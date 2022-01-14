Letter: Political leaders should sit outdoors for the game

This morning I helped my daughter move a few bookcases to her new apartment. Since it was seven degrees out, I dressed extra warmly for the short time I would be outdoors. The move went very smoothly, but then again I was only in the bitter cold for a few minutes. Likewise, as I ski several days a week, I have the appropriate clothing for such weather and actually do like winter.

As I was driving along, it occurred to me that it would be nice if our political leaders (i.e., Gov. Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, etc., and the Pegulas) could watch this weekend’s football game from the unsheltered stands, like all the other “hearty” peoples of Western New York, instead of from their own warm, not inexpensive boxes. Perhaps they might reconsider the logic of an open-air stadium in Buffalo. We don’t have to prove our resilience and stamina to anyone.