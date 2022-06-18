Letter: Political inaction allows gun violence to thrive

There are over 200 mass shootings this year alone.

There is an uptick in citizens here applying for gun permits since the Buffalo shooting.

The mass shooters in Buffalo and Uvalde had no history of mental illness.

The NRA contributes millions of dollars to certain politicians that condone any type of weapon because it ‘lines’ their financial pockets and assures their re-election.

And yet, many politicians "dance around" the banning of AK-47s and AR-15s.

Their solutions are to arm teachers, but a pistol-carrying teacher with 20-25 students shooting at a killer with an assault weapon is a ridiculous idea.

They cry out that the shootings are caused by mental illness and we need to find out who these deranged people are. The real facts are that not all mass shooters have any history of mental illness on record.

Ultimately these politicians have a want to keep receiving financial contributions from the NRA, because personal power and position seem of greater value to them than the lives of American children and adults.

Show me statistics on how many people used their guns for personal protection and I’ll provide you with numbers on gun holders who attempted suicide, children who got access to guns and caused accidents or deaths and numerous angry Americans who killed others due to personal vendettas, rather than choosing alternate problem-solving measures.

We have become a nation of hate and instant revenge for our perceived injustices. The carnage is proceeding steadily and rapidly downhill because of this political inaction.

Even when a politician, such as Chris Jacobs, can see that problem realistically and has the courage to speak up, he is denounced by his own political party. I thought we elected politicians because we believed their job was to protect and defend Americans, but they seem to have become puppets for their party’s unyielding beliefs.

To paraphrase a saying: If we keep doing the same thing, we’ll get more of the same. Yet no one has the backbone to make the life-saving changes.

The deaths lie at the door of this adamant, unyielding position.

Shame on them.

Kathryn Trusso

Burt