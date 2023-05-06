Reading the recent letter regarding extremism in today’s politics, I was moved to write to express the following thoughts from a historical perspective. Despite the past few years, I believe most rational persons, except perhaps Barry Goldwater, who have considered the issue, would agree with the basic principle that extremism as the basis for governing policy is undesirable. It is ironic, perhaps, that the writer references the founding fathers and their acceptance of John Locke’s philosophy and other principles of the enlightenment. Not sure, but I bet old King George would have consider their ideas for his colonies as extreme.

That’s the underlying problem in the writer’s premise. One man’s freedom fighter is another’s terrorist. Some of the virtuous and intelligent advancements in this country’s social and political cultural were the result of persons, thoughts and movements initially thought to be radical and extreme for the prevailing societal norms. In almost all cases, the ideas and movements were fought with social and/political exclusion, insult and ostracization. Others were outlawed, the leading proponents silenced and arrested. The abolitionists, suffragettes, Upton Sinclair and other muckrakers, trust busters and new dealers all were challenged as extreme. The civil rights movement, Gay/transgender advocates, and gun control advocates are challenged daily as unamerican, unconstitutional and threatening to the fabric of an American culture that may never had existed in the first place. Such is not limited to America. Gandhi, Mandela and, Sadat/Begin were extremists in pursuit of righteous advancement.

To me, the greatness in America and its people is its ability to evaluate such movements, and ultimately, ensure that the right side prevails. Ah, but there I go again. My “right side” is surely another person’s side of the devil. Maybe that’s the greatness of American. In a Trump free political world, two Americans, with full respect for each other can disagree, without anger, name calling or lingering animosity.

Tom Conway

Tonawanda