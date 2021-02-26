Letter: Political divide creeps into all parts of life

As a daily reader of the Buffalo News editorials and letters to the editor along with following many social media sites, I can’t help becoming more cynical about the massive divide in our country today. It’s not even entirely about politics albeit the political divide transcends all other issues.

There was a recent social media post in a group that asked a question concerning what possible actions the person should take as she observed someone talking on their phone while driving with kids in the car. As it piqued my interest, I scrolled through the comments to see what suggestion would be offered. Instead, about half the comments were nasty and negative suggesting the person should basically mind their own business and don’t be a “Karen.”

This is just one recent example of our divided opinions. Another is the ongoing school speed limit sign controversy regularly reported by The News. You would think the majority would agree as it pertains to the safety of our kids. But no, it’s too bothersome to slow down for about 15 seconds. Shake my head! In closing I eagerly await the controversy when someone dares comment that the sky is blue on a cloudy day.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park