Letter: Political ambitions start to show after one’s downfall

The long knives are out for Andrew Cuomo. Lots of witnesses and a mountain of evidence, toxic workplace too. Still no charges regarding the nursing home issue, which I consider much more serious than the sex scandal. Not withstanding these allegations, if you are not a Cuomo fan due to his liberal policies, you might be in for a big surprise as the hyper liberal Letitia James is in the on-deck circle after Kathy Hochul’s obligatory succession. Why did James pursue her report with such vigor? Just a thought that you might have too.