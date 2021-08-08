 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Political ambitions start to show after one’s downfall
0 comments

Letter: Political ambitions start to show after one’s downfall

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The long knives are out for Andrew Cuomo. Lots of witnesses and a mountain of evidence, toxic workplace too. Still no charges regarding the nursing home issue, which I consider much more serious than the sex scandal. Not withstanding these allegations, if you are not a Cuomo fan due to his liberal policies, you might be in for a big surprise as the hyper liberal Letitia James is in the on-deck circle after Kathy Hochul’s obligatory succession. Why did James pursue her report with such vigor? Just a thought that you might have too.

Ronald Pokorski

Lancaster

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News