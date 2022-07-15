Letter: Policymakers must consider when choosing energy sources

The July 3 “Another Voice” column’s assessment of the potential for methane to reduce carbon emissions, helping ensure the continuation of civilization, was incomplete. Most importantly, though burning methane does contribute less, BTU for BTU, to climate change than does burning coal, the extraction and transportation of methane are notorious for leaks. These leaks are a serious problem because, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “(methane is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.) Over the last two centuries, methane concentrations in the atmosphere have more than doubled, largely due to human-related activities.” The U.N. Environmental Program estimates that, despite the world’s focus on carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas, methane “has accounted for roughly 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times,” and that proportion is rising. Studies coordinated by the Environmental Defense Fund and hundreds of other researchers have suggested that the U.S. oil and gas system has leaked on average 2.3% of all the gas it produced.