Letter: Policymakers must consider when choosing energy sources

The July 3 “Another Voice” column’s assessment of the potential for methane to reduce carbon emissions, helping ensure the continuation of civilization, was incomplete. Most importantly, though burning methane does contribute less, BTU for BTU, to climate change than does burning coal, the extraction and transportation of methane are notorious for leaks. These leaks are a serious problem because, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “(methane is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.) Over the last two centuries, methane concentrations in the atmosphere have more than doubled, largely due to human-related activities.” The U.N. Environmental Program estimates that, despite the world’s focus on carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas, methane “has accounted for roughly 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times,” and that proportion is rising. Studies coordinated by the Environmental Defense Fund and hundreds of other researchers have suggested that the U.S. oil and gas system has leaked on average 2.3% of all the gas it produced.
A second serious omission in the “Another Voice” column is the health consequences of burning fossil fuels, including methane. In 2021, a consortium including Harvard University found that 19% of all human deaths are caused by fossil fuel air pollution. By way of contrast, in 2016, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated that “(monetizing the environmental health benefits of solar could add ~3.5¢/kWh to the value of solar energy.”) It also has noted, “(wind energy doesn’t pollute the air like power plants that rely on combustion of fossil fuels,…which emit particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide– causing human health problems and economic damages.”)
Methane may be necessary, in the short term, as New York transitions to clean, renewable energy. That said, policymakers must account for all known costs and benefits in comparing candidate energy sources.
Andrew Hartley PhD
Elma