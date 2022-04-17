 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Policing is the issue, not Gugino’s behavior

The April 13 Buffalo News editorial sub-headline reads “Gugino may have been looking for trouble.” It seems like a poor heading to a thoughtful editorial.

In my opinion, the only “trouble” from Martin Gugino was the John Lewis kind of “Good Trouble” needed to make progress for peace and justice. When the police use a violent response to a peaceful attempt at dialog, that’s the real trouble. Gugino was speaking to a policeman, not threatening violence. Someone from the police could naturally have stepped aside and spoken with him, but instead the order was to advance with force, and leave him bleeding and unconscious on the sidewalk. It is the unacceptable militarized inhumanity of the police action that brings shame to Buffalo every time the events are remembered.

As the editorial suggests, Buffalo needs a model of policing that listens to citizens instead of seeing them as the enemy.

Terrence Bisson

Buffalo

