Letter: Policing is the issue, not Gugino’s behavior

In my opinion, the only “trouble” from Martin Gugino was the John Lewis kind of “Good Trouble” needed to make progress for peace and justice. When the police use a violent response to a peaceful attempt at dialog, that’s the real trouble. Gugino was speaking to a policeman, not threatening violence. Someone from the police could naturally have stepped aside and spoken with him, but instead the order was to advance with force, and leave him bleeding and unconscious on the sidewalk. It is the unacceptable militarized inhumanity of the police action that brings shame to Buffalo every time the events are remembered.