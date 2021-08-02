Letter: Police speed because going quicker means saving lives

In response to the former Supervisor of Clarence David Cornell Hartzell Jr., about his July 24 letter to the editor, “Speeding police officers needlessly endanger lives,” he answered his own question. “It can’t be easy making life or death judgment calls every day.”

Tonight, when he gets home, he should look around the dinner table. Gaze into the eyes of his wife and imagine what life would be like for her without him or his children because the police took too long to respond to his home because someone was choking, drowning or bleeding to death.

The next time they may be headed to a call at his home and they don’t hit the siren or blow a four-way intersection against the light, ask the question … is getting to my home 60 seconds earlier really worth it? His family’s lives and his life hang in the balance. Time is of the essence.

Paul G. Bax, BS, MS

Retired Niagara Falls PD

Niagara Falls