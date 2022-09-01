Letter: Police scanner owners should follow this advice

Ricky Radio, Ricky Rescue, or Scanner Stan. These are the stooges we want to not emulate when we are out in public with our scanners.

Don’t be seen as “that guy.”

We don’t want to draw extra attention to ourselves and become the guy who goes overboard.

Don’t be the guy with the scanner radio up to his ear at full volume.

We don’t need to be the guy at the fire with the radio up telling everyone around what is going on.

And we don’t need to be the guy at the accident scene giving out information when we hear the ambulance talking to medical personnel.

Scanning is a hobby that many can find strange.

In today’s age of “see something, say something,” you don’t want to be the “something” that people feel the need to report when you are out enjoying our hobby.

Think about how loud the scanner might be if you are using it around others.

Don’t draw attention by holding radios out for everyone to see.

There are ways to hide radios in plain sight and still enjoy scanning in public.

There are plenty of options too if one does not want or cannot carry a scanner.

There are plenty of apps that will allow us to listen on our phones.

The last thing anyone wants is to be seen on someone’s social media account. There are many who post for “internet points” and do not take other people’s feelings into consideration when oversharing their own personal points of view.

Remember to be an ambassador for the hobby when out in public. Be polite, professional, and courteous. Don’t give anyone a reason to make you and your actions an example and give scanning a bad name.

If someone asks you to move, stop monitoring, or lower your volume, please respect their request.

It’s easier to relocate yourself somewhere else and let them think they’ve won than to argue with them. Simply apologize (even if you did nothing wrong), relocate, and then go back and enjoy monitoring without being bothered.

Dave Dombrowski

Retired Police Officer & Dispatcher

Town of Tonawanda