Letter: Police reform is needed to avoid another tragedy

As I have said many times before, I respect police (my brother is a retired cop) and actually feel safer when one is around because I know it is their job to protect me and keep me safe. On the other hand, when you get a few who abuse their privileges and actually commit a crime that results in harm to the public (the exact opposite of what they were hired to do) then they should be held accountable and pay the price for their actions. This was the case in George Floyd’s murder, and I’m happy the 12 members of the jury saw this clearly. They did what’s right, and I hope this errant cop doesn’t find a way to get out of it. Floyd paid with his life … this guy should pay with time in prison where he belongs. And I hope this brings about police reform, so it doesn’t happen again and again.