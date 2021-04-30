Letter: Police officers are unfairly judged by a biased public

I’m a veteran (USN), and often when someone sees the license plate frame on my car, they thank me for my service. I appreciate that, I really do. However, these days people should be thanking those who put their lives on the line 24/7. I’m referring to the police. It’s tough being a cop these days. It seems that whenever they look at someone cross-eyed, the next thing you know one of the local TV stations has a camera stuck in their face and a reporter is asking them leading questions. (I’m not a cop, by the way.)

Sure, there are a few bad apples out there, and Derek Chauvin is the first one that comes to mind. Most of the the police are hard working, however, and try their best to protect the public as well as themselves

In my opinion, most, if not all, of these shootings could have been avoided if the persons the cops were questioning simply did what the officer asked them to do, and not try to fight, threaten or run away.

Paul Neupert

Tonawanda