Letter: Police must stop shooting fleeing, unarmed suspects

A New York Times article in the fall of 2021 indicated that in the prior five years, police in pulling over cars had killed more than 400 unarmed motorists across the country. The recent senseless shooting of an unarmed man of color in Akron, Ohio, is just another statistic. This man got out of his stopped car by police, and he fled on foot. The man was shot by a slew of police up to 60 times.

To say that this occurrence was a horrendous blunder is a dramatic understatement. Why aren’t police instructed to never shoot a gun at a fleeing suspect without a gun, especially if it’s due to only a vehicle infraction of some aspect? What could have been done differently in Akron, instead of a bunch of police shooting to stop and kill a person running away? How about shooting guns in the air, letting the man run away and confiscating his car to then check the license plate to find out his name and where he lives? Then, to go to the address, interview anyone there, and if none to stake out.

In addition, what about a police officer or two getting in a police car to chase him instead of shooting, or instead of car chasing and running after the man? I respect the police, but either they have to use common sense, or be trained better than they are now. If changes are not made soon, then 400 dead, as per the New York Times article, could go to 600, 700, or 800.

Joseph Borzelliere

East Amherst