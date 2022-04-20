Letter: Police must stop red light runners

I have heard numerous times that traffic accidents, traffic deaths, moving vehicle violations, etc., have all dramatically increased since the pandemic. I look on it as the pandemic is a poor excuse for inherently bad people to be reckless and lawless. With that said, I live in Kenmore. We all either know or have heard that residing in Kenmore comes with the knowledge that the Kenmore Police Department is relentless in issuing tickets. I have no issue with this fact and actually feel safer knowing that they are out there making the world a better place. Since the pandemic it is plainly obvious that red no longer means stop. Without exaggeration, nine or more times out of 10, as I wait for the light to turn green at the corner of our house, I witness one or more cars clearly run the red light on Delaware. This is every day, all day. Actually, you can tell that they know that they are running a red light, as they often speed up to not only create one moving violation but two. It’s maddening.