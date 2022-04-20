 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Police must stop red light runners

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I have heard numerous times that traffic accidents, traffic deaths, moving vehicle violations, etc., have all dramatically increased since the pandemic. I look on it as the pandemic is a poor excuse for inherently bad people to be reckless and lawless. With that said, I live in Kenmore. We all either know or have heard that residing in Kenmore comes with the knowledge that the Kenmore Police Department is relentless in issuing tickets. I have no issue with this fact and actually feel safer knowing that they are out there making the world a better place. Since the pandemic it is plainly obvious that red no longer means stop. Without exaggeration, nine or more times out of 10, as I wait for the light to turn green at the corner of our house, I witness one or more cars clearly run the red light on Delaware. This is every day, all day. Actually, you can tell that they know that they are running a red light, as they often speed up to not only create one moving violation but two. It’s maddening.

Kenmore Police, I beg you to please do something about this “pandemic related” lawless behavior. I would love to have one of Kenmore’s finest sit with me at the corner to witness what I see daily. My fear is that running a red light is only a symptom of how lawless these people really are?

People are also reading…

Bob Smith

Kenmore

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News