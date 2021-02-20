Letter: Polar bear’s violent death could have been prevented

I was horrified to read about the death of the polar bear Anana at the Detroit Zoo while she was attempting to breed; what was even more upsetting was the these-things-happen attitude of the Buffalo Zoo, from which Anana was on loan. Animals kept in captivity can develop aberrant behaviors (as do imprisoned humans), and the internet and camera phones may be making zoos obsolete; years ago, zoos were the only way to view wildlife from faraway places. With declining wildlife populations (thanks in large measure to climate change), leaving them in their natural habitat may be a better way of ensuring their survival. Zoos are an industry, to be sure, but their employees can (and should) be retrained in related work.