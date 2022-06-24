Letter: Pledge to fortify resources should be among key steps

Investing in resources such as grocery stores, safe, affordable housing, etc. for the East Side is essential. But if we are to revitalize the area much more is needed.

True story: Driving to work on Eggert Road from Amherst I was behind another car from my lower middle-class neighborhood, through the upper middle-class neighborhood and into Buffalo, through a largely African-American neighborhood. As soon as we got to the Buffalo neighborhood, a couple large plastic cups were thrown out of the window of the car ahead of me and onto the street.

No matter where we live, we must want for all neighborhoods what we want for our own. How can we demand respect for our rights if we show no respect for the rights of everyone else?

Carlene Boisaubin

Eggertsville