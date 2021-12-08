Letter: Please show some respect for frontline retail workers

Once again, Erie County has mandated mask wearing inside all public places. Once again, retail employees are taking the brunt of the public’s misplaced frustration.

We hear your frustration, we hear your complaints, and we are tired too. We are tired of being yelled at. We are tired of being sworn at. We are tired of fighting with you over something that we have no control.

We are working to pay our bills and take care of our families. We are seasonal hires, we are retired, we are single parents, we are students, but we are all just doing our jobs. We are dealing with staffing shortages … we are dealing with supply chain issues … and having to deal with unruly, disrespectful customers, on top of all this, is exhausting.

We are not the enemy. We aren’t the government. If you wish to fight the government, run for office. Don’t fight us.

So please, please stop, think and show some basic respect if asked to wear a mask. We know you are tired but we are tired too …

Denise Ireland

Williamsville