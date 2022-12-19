Letter: Please save the trees thriving in LaSalle Park

One of our city’s wonders is our parks. We have the celebrated Olmsted Parks. We have small so-called pocket parks. We have LaSalle Park where I have lived for over 20 years, now renamed the Ralph Wilson Centennial Park. I enjoy walking in this park during all seasons. In summer there are visitors from all city neighborhoods, children on swings, runners, bikers, as well as birds, butterflies and trees, glorious old trees.

Now the park is devastated. Now there are downed tree limbs, along with high lifts and steam shovels and other instruments of destruction. The beautiful park now looks like a bombed out neighborhood in a far away city. Yes, I know great changes are coming. Yes, this jewel of a park in a city of fine parks will have a new look. But surely the landscape architects could have planned the changes without devastating every last tree in a vast section of the park. I am all in favor of progress, not ruthless mowing down of all that grew there for years and years. Trees are the lungs of the planet, we are told. The needed resource for oxygen, shade and beauty. Some fine old Sycamores, Maples and even Cottonwoods lay wasted. The Lindens that lined the river front and withstood fierce winter storms, flowering Catalpa and even ancient Ginkgos destroyed by the men with the machines and, more importantly, the planners without concern for what has grown for years and years.