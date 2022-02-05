Letter: Please mask at Auto Show for the sake of attendees

The Buffalo Auto Show is this weekend. I love the Auto Show, it has been a part of my life for years. Given my age and condition, if I cannot be guaranteed strict vaccination checks and strict enforcement of being masked up when not actually seated and eating and drinking, I cannot attend.

This current coronavirus pandemic is new in my experience. I see a need for defense in depth. Wash hands, mask up, spread out, test, trace and isolate as possible. We know this works for any variant of any infection. Get vaxxed, boosted according to most recent medical advice. None of these measures is perfect but taken together are the best we can do to keep ourselves out of hospital and morgue. And reduce strain on overworked, stressed out and infected medical workers.