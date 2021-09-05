Letter: Please, Bills, take one for the team

C’mon guys! We have a chance to go to the Super Bowl this year and you’re going to blow it because you won’t get vaccinated?

I thought the reason our team was so good was because you were a family of friends who loved each other and would play for each other. Where’s the team spirit when we need it most?

Your fans have supported you and loved you through thick and thin. Do the right thing for the City of Buffalo and all those who love you so much. Don’t continue to embarrass yourselves by trying to make a point. We’re all in this together. Get vaccinated!

Suzanne Owen

North Tonawanda