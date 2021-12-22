Letter: Please be sure to donate during this holiday season

The challenges of the poor and destitute are a central theme of the Christmas Season. In Charles Dickens’ 19th century story, “A Christmas Carol,” two children, “Ignorance and Want” are found in the gown of the ghost of Christmas present. Dickens’ description is haunting; “No change, no degradation, no perversion of humanity, in any grade, through all the mysteries of wonderful creation, has monsters half so horrible and dread.”

Getting signatures for politician petitions brings you face to face with America all over this marvelous county. We are after all the city and county of Good Neighbors. However, the faces that stay with you are those that are tired, sunken and sallow with protruding cheekbones. The signature of anyone kind enough to sign your petition is equal to everyone else’s.

You can also see struggling neighbors on drives to work which reveal homeless people with shopping carts collecting empty bottles from garbage cans. As one person told me, “Every little bit helps.”

Existentialist, Franz Kafka, viewed suffering as a cruel and senseless fact – neither good nor evil. However, theologian Elaine Pagels wrote, “What does involve good and evil is how we respond to what nature does.”