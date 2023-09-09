Donald Trump seems to have a lock on the Republican presidential nomination. Many do not support him. Similarly, many do not support Joe Biden. While Biden seems likely to win the general election, it is too close for comfort for many moderates. Since Trump is a shoe in on the Republican side, the best hope for moderates is that the Democrats pull a rabbit out of the hat and nominate the most moderate candidate they can find. If you are truly a moderate Democrat, you must press your party to somehow find a true moderate to head the ticket instead of Biden. Start pressuring the party leadership now!