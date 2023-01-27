Letter: Playoff failure call for major shake-ups

Four years of playoff failures – the Bills, an upper tier team, but never reaching even the AFC championship. As said in these pages previously, Sean McDermott is a good players’ coach, but not strategically. He needs a consultant. We are wasting these years of Josh Allen, who is more savvy and definitely more athletic than nearly any other quarterback.
A suggestion: Ken Dorsey goes and gets replaced by Frank Reich. Leslie Frazier goes and Sean McDermott manages the D with Von Miller becoming a player-coach (defense). He won’t be on the field until the middle of next season anyway.
David Casassa
Cheektowaga