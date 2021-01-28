Letter: Playing youth hockey while virus rages is risky

I recently retired after 48 years as a volunteer with youth hockey in Western New York. During that time I coached all levels of the sport from novice to high school club hockey. Additionally I coached in every rink in Western New York from Jamestown to Olean to Rochester. In my opinion there is not a single rink where it would be safe to play competitive hockey games.

The leagues are mandating they sign an “Assumption of Risk/Waiver of Liability…” document that all participants in the Western New York High School Club Hockey League are being required to sign before participating in the league this year. This is the first time this waiver was mandatory.

The contact that occurs between players on the ice is certainly a primary concern. But I feel the contact on the benches between shifts is much more dangerous. The typical bench is small and the 15 to 20 team members are crowded together with greatly increased respiratory rates after each shift. Face to face communication is unavoidable and necessary to the dynamics of the game.