Letter: Players who refuse shots could unleash losing season
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports approximately 4.5 million dog bites annually in the United States. They say 800,000 bites require medical care. There are 331 million people living in the US. A dog bites one out of every 73 people.

Are the people resisting vaccination, including some players on the Buffalo Bills, also supporting canceling canines in our midst, for example, because they are more dangerous and more numerous than Covid-19 vaccine side effects?

It would be a shame if the Bills lost games because players contracted Covid-19. The season risks “going to the dogs.”

Be a responsible citizen and get vaccinated.

David Schiller

Williamsville

