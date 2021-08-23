Letter: Players’ vaccine hesitancy could cost Bills Super Bowl

The National Football League recently issued stern Covid-19 protocols for the upcoming season. One stipulates that Covid-19 outbreaks among vaccinated players could result in cancelled games being forfeited by the infected team. The Buffalo Bills reportedly have several players, including Josh Allen, Cole Beasley, and Jordan Poyer, who have not yet been vaccinated. It would be ironic if the Bills finally made it back to the Super Bowl again this year but were forced by the NFL to forfeit the Big Game because one or more of these self-serving, irresponsible individuals tested positive for this disease. I’d wager that there would be no “wide-right”-type lovefest at Niagara Square if this – ahem – “unfortunate” scenario occurred.