Letter: Players refusing vaccines could cost Bills a Super Bowl

The 1990 Bills were huge favorites to win the Super Bowl. Their K-Gun offense was virtually unstoppable. But their Achilles’ heel was their lack of discipline.

Coach Marv Levy was too laid back and the Bills partied like rock stars the night before Super Bowl XXV, and they lost. It’s doubtful the Bills were any more rested for the next three Super Bowls.

This year the Bills have a real chance of going to the Super Bowl again. All the pieces are in place, the Bills Mafia will be packing the stadium, and everybody will be going insane. But this Bills team also is lacking in discipline.

Many of our key players refuse to get vaccinated. In fact, the Bills may be the least vaccinated team in the NFL. Coach Sean McDermott is a great coach, but he is too laid back as well, and he is not insisting that all the players get vaccinated.

We do not need a crystal ball to see what is going to happen. One or more of our key players will be quarantined during the regular season, maybe even several times, and the Bills will lose games as a result. Murphy’s Law says this will occur right during the playoffs, and there goes our Super Bowl.

All this because we have players on the team that lack the discipline to do the smart, sensible thing.