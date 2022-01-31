Letter: Plans for the Outer Harbor have been overly exaggerated

Here we go again, more printed hysteria over plans for the Outer Harbor. Distorted facts, unwarranted assumptions and misinformation abound. The whiners would have us believe that the planned event center and park (amphitheater is a misnomer) will only have loud raucous concerts full of car driving, trash throwing rowdies 24/7. Apparently, they can’t conceive of other events like a Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert, dance group, Shakespeare by the lake or no events but just a park. There is no mention of the added bike paths, walking trails or other amenities. The concern over disturbing animals offers no specifics on species, nesting habits or other data. Do you think that the rabbits, squirrels, deer and raccoon that frequent the city and suburbs are easily disturbed by loud noise. Maybe Bambi and Thumper might enjoy a sunset concert by the BPO.