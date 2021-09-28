Letter: Plans for Outer Harbor must benefit the many

Buffalo’s Outer Harbor represents a vast canvas waiting to be painted. Our leaders have an obligation to propose uses that benefit the greatest number of people, take advantage of the assets there, and have sustainability for the future. While the projects should be feasible, they should not be limited in size or scope. They should also take in to account the broader needs of the citizens.

The Erie County Harbor Development Corp. has proposed an amphitheater and parking lot for a portion of the Outer Harbor. This use is in no way water-related and is a limited, periodic use benefiting a small percentage of the population.

The environmental impacts would be considerable. It takes no advantage of two major structures in that same area – Port Terminal buildings A and B, which could be recycled. Building A is huge and it could easily house an education center providing school children and adults with the history of the region starting with the Iroquois Confederacy and ending with the Rust Belt era.