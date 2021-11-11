Letter: Plans for amphitheater raise a host of questions

Although the amphitheater for the Outer Harbor has been approved for construction, questions from the community linger. This project is too large and costly ($13 million) for mistakes and regrets.

Will the theater site be damaged after taking a direct hit from a severe Lake Erie storm? Especially an ice storm? How well will traffic flow to and from the site?

The shoreline of Lake Erie is "an important birding area" according to the federal government because it's part of the North American Migratory Bird Corridor. To what extent will these birds be affected by the theater? For example, the wild vegetation on the Outer Harbor will be crushed by cars driving and parking on it. This plant life helps support migratory birds (most nocturnal), butterflies, small creatures, ground nests and insects for shelter and food. This property is rich in the complexities of nature, different from the make-up of Times Beach. Neither should be "for sale." And this plant life is part of the ambiance and enjoyment for nature lovers. There is a critical conflict of interest here.