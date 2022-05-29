Letter: Place Purple Heart honors on display as a reminder

We need to honor millions of men and women who were killed or wounded in combat of wars throughout American history every day of our lives. Our Military Order of the Purple Heart veteran’s organization has offered Purple Heart Flags and plaques too many organizations and government leaders to help educate citizens to appreciate living in a free country. In addition to the Purple Heart Flag and plaque honoring those killed or wounded, they also both show Americans of all races, religions, national origins, genders and ages all fought together as one America to keep our freedoms.

Since World War II, we Americans have had the atomic bomb that could have been used in North Korea and North Vietnam but as supposed civilized humans we make up rules of engagement to fight conventional wars. Flying the Purple Heart Flag or displaying the Purple Heart Plaque reminds citizens there is always a possibility of America having to go to war again even as we don’t wish it. To think this is impossible to happen again would certainly be a fool’s folly.

Displaying the Purple Heart Flag and Plaque shows millions of Americans were wounded throughout our history. Most weathered through their problems to go on to living successful lives. For whoever is suffering physical or mental problems today they could be given the strength to know they are not alone to gain strength from displaying Purple Heart Medal images.

The flag and plaque shows strength, courage, dedication and the will of millions of Americans who came before us who sacrificed their lives. It reminds us all to get up and do something good to make the best of our lives. We have only one life to live and all of us need to make it the best we can.

Russell Ward

Tonawanda