Letter: Place of one’s death is political in Covid-19

It seems like we are making a lot of “fuss” over the fact that people who lived in nursing homes died in hospitals. The debate seems to be that some that lived in nursing homes died of Covid-19 when in a hospital. How should they be counted as to the “death tallies” when reporting deaths, regarding Covid-19 in the state of New York?

Let us apply some logic to the problem: If a person gets sick at home, (Covid-19 let’s say) and goes to the hospital and dies, it is then reported that he died in the hospital, not at home. (If he died at home it would be listed as death at residence). If a person is injured in a car accident and is transferred to a hospital and dies, it is reported that he died in the hospital, not at the scene of the accident. If one is shot at the corner of Chippewa and Delaware and rushed to the hospital for treatment and dies, it is said that he died in the hospital not on the corner where it happened. Shouldn’t this same logic apply when someone contacts Covid-19 in a nursing home and is transferred to a hospital for treatment and dies, should we not say that person died in the hospital, not the nursing home?