Letter: Place more attention on rising gun violence

Why aren’t our federal, state and local officials doing more to prevent mass shootings and gun violence in general? Maybe they don’t know how big the problem is. Maybe their constituents haven’t let them know how they feel.

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which collects information about fatalities and injuries linked to incidents involving discharged firearms, categorizes incidents in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or wounded by gunshot as mass shootings. The GVA counted the Highland Park, Ill., shootings on Independence Day as the 309th mass shooting this year, adding that there were at least another 11 mass shootings during the holiday weekend. CBS News reported that more than 220 people were shot and killed in gun violence over the holiday weekend. The Highland Park incident was widely reported. What about the other 11 or more incidents? Aren’t the victims of those incidents as worthy as those of Highland Park?

Maybe media outlets ought to report on every mass shooting incident in the country. (They can come up with their own definition of a mass shooting if they don’t like GVA’s categorization.) If enough outlets did so it would be hard for our officials to feign ignorance of the scope of the problem. And maybe more of us would be shocked enough, sorrowful enough or angry enough to demand that something be done now.

Paul Shemkovitz

West Seneca