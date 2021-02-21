Letter: Place caregivers high on the vaccine roster

There are thousands of chronically ill people and their family caregivers who seem to be left out of the equation as to Covid-19 vaccine priorities. As a 20-year caregiver for my totally disabled spouse, I shudder to think of the disaster that awaits us should one of us get the virus. First of all, if one gets it, it’s likely the other would too. How would a sick caregiver provide care to a sick, disabled loved one? In addition, my spouse has aid service from an agency as well as three therapy sessions per week in our home. These services would terminate until we are cleared of the virus. What if I, as the caregiver need hospitalization? Then what?