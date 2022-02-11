Letter: Pitts misinterprets classic in book banning opinion

In his latest opinion piece, syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts uses Johnathan Swift’s classic satire “A Modest Proposal” to argue against the censorship of books in schools, specifically Art Spiegleman’s graphic Holocaust novel “Maus.” In his article, Pitts states that Swift’s 1729 work satirizes society’s callousness towards children. This is historically inaccurate. In fact, its genesis satirizes Britain’s “callousness” towards its Irish subjects. And callousness is a major understatement. I don’t understand how he could have gotten that so wrong.

I hope Pitts is not arguing in favor of just letting any book in any school, without some form of school board or parental review. I personally don’t have a problem with Maus being available in High Schools. And of course, I don’t have a problem with the teaching of the Holocaust in school. I do have a problem with certain books and topics being pushed in middle and elementary schools. As a middle school teacher for 32 years, I saw certain teachers push books and topics to little kids (10-year-olds) that were not age appropriate or suitable. And I was not alone.