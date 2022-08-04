 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pigeon should be treated same as any other felon

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

News columnist Bob McCarthy (July 29), on the four-month prison sentence felon and judge-briber G. Steven Pigeon received involving campaign contributions from a foreign national, claims that because Pigeon is denied access to the world of politics he will suffer more.

He could be right. The Buffalo News reported that an alleged armed attack on a Republican is considered a “non-violent felony” and the perpetrator was released on his own recognizance.

People are also reading…

Pigeon, not a Republican, going to jail is an unfair travesty foisted upon the Pigeon taxpayers and residents of Western New York. Why should we pay for his room and board in a state prison? Making these white-collar criminals go to jail is blatant discrimination. Pigeon should have to mingle among the locals like other bail-free felons and be a criminal the old-fashioned way – all the while suffering through that painful politics detox thing.

Give him an appearance ticket. Of course, if he is like other non-jailed felons, he might not show up. But he will show up. He “knows” the judge. (Wink, wink).

Mark Hoffman

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News