Letter: Pigeon should be treated same as any other felon

News columnist Bob McCarthy (July 29), on the four-month prison sentence felon and judge-briber G. Steven Pigeon received involving campaign contributions from a foreign national, claims that because Pigeon is denied access to the world of politics he will suffer more.

He could be right. The Buffalo News reported that an alleged armed attack on a Republican is considered a “non-violent felony” and the perpetrator was released on his own recognizance.

Pigeon, not a Republican, going to jail is an unfair travesty foisted upon the Pigeon taxpayers and residents of Western New York. Why should we pay for his room and board in a state prison? Making these white-collar criminals go to jail is blatant discrimination. Pigeon should have to mingle among the locals like other bail-free felons and be a criminal the old-fashioned way – all the while suffering through that painful politics detox thing.

Give him an appearance ticket. Of course, if he is like other non-jailed felons, he might not show up. But he will show up. He “knows” the judge. (Wink, wink).

Mark Hoffman

Buffalo