Letter: Picture of banner gives bad image of priorities

The Associated Press picture on page A2 of a recent Buffalo News is a good illustration of what is wrong with this country today. Much of the economy is in shambles, hundreds of thousands are deceased from a pandemic, millions are unemployed, millions are being fed by food banks, large and small businesses are closing permanently, kids can’t go to school and the featured photo shows us how “workers steam wrinkles from bunting on the media riser near the White House …” Really? Maybe getting the wrinkles out of a banner shouldn’t be one of the country’s priorities at this time. Let’s rethink what those priorities should be.