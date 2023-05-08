Graduation season is upon us and Western New York is blessed with a wealth of first-class colleges and universities, including the superb animation curriculum at Daemen University from which my son is graduating this May. Congratulations to all the graduates. There are many amazing places in Buffalo area to take pictures to commemorate the graduation and provide cherished memories of the event. One such location is the Japanese Garden within Buffalo’s Delaware Park. The blossoming cherry trees provide a wonderful setting. Please enjoy and appreciate the settings which are used for the backdrop of your celebrations. My mother was at the Cherry Blossom Festival recently and informed me that there are those who, by my understanding, do not fully appreciate these trees. The mother of one young University at Buffalo Medical School graduate disturbed the cherry tree to add cherry blossoms to her daughter’s picture despite signs stating: “Take photos; Not flowers. The trees are fragile. And Don’t Shake the Trees. (Let the blossoms fall naturally.)” In the cosmic scheme of things, I am no one but a concerned citizen, familiar with the principles of “Leave No Trace” from having been in Boy Scouts.