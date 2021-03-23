 Skip to main content
Letter: Photos of needles in arms can discourage vaccination
Letter: Photos of needles in arms can discourage vaccination

On March 5 I picked up The Buffalo News and what did I see on the front cover? A long needle going into someone’s arm. Over and over, newspapers and televised/online news outlets show the same dreadful image. This is frequently shown in conjunction with the patient’s face stuck in silent-scream mode.

While I am relieved the vaccine is getting out, must the newspaper keep showing this gruesome sight? Even Dolly Parton knew to sing a song and angle the shot so we didn’t see the needle injection. How many reluctant people do you think are feeling encouraged to get immunized when they are bombarded daily with these images?

Please consider the positive role the newspaper can have in promoting vaccination. Show the faces of those who are not grimacing in pain. Show grandparents embracing their grandkids without masks. Show people walking together at art festivals or smiling at concerts. Show people eating out at restaurants, happy and together again. Focus on good health, happiness and a return to normal. But please, stop with the needles.

Nancy DiStasio

Williamsville

