Let me begin by admitting I am not a golfer. My brother and a slew of friends are, so with deference, I proceed.

Recently, the PGA, after a furious rebuke of disgust, joined the LIV Golf organization founded and funded by Mohammed Bin Salman (aka bone saw) prince and leader of Saudi Arabia, accused murderer of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and leader of a country that housed 15 of the 19 murderers who killed thousands more in the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Yeah, that guy.

This nauseating money breeding merger places the popular PGA organization partnering up with a murderer, 15 other murderers, countless others killed, and country filled with misogynists that play by their own rules. You might say it’s a merger made in Hell by folks expected to visit that place once they leave earth.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R.S.C.) had good things to say about the coupling adding she is a bit weary of the Saudi money but, after all, she’s from a state that has a lot of golf courses in her district, so the afore mentioned facts are less important to her than the deal.

As cited, the duet wasn’t always supported by the PGA and at one point, the PGA was appalled by the idea that the Saudis were utilizing a technique called, ”sportwashing.” It’s a method used by countries to buy into professional sports around the world to upgrade their standing as sincere world contributors hoping to detract from this kingdom’s ugly history of human rights violations especially against women, keeping in mind to include the above history as well.

The families of those killed in 9/11 are outraged and for good reason. Saudi Arabia never apologized for the attack and a lawsuit filed in 2002 is still being litigated. Phil Mickelson, a great golfer and proud member of LIV Golf, was quoted as saying he has the “deepest sympathy and empathy” for the 9/11 families affected by the attack in 2001. I guess his sincerity and that of all the merger participants ends at the door of their favorite banks.

Stephen Saracino

Buffalo