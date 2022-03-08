Letter: Petroleum exporting nations put stranglehold on economy

We are living in real time regarding the effects of the dependency that fossil fuel has on our wellbeing, especially oil. For the deniers, what more is needed to convince them (other than being hit on the head by a two by four to wake them up) that we are being played by the oil producers like we have never seen before. Price gouging is an understatement, they are maximizing their power and holding the world hostage by continuing to produce as little oil as possible during this crisis and making gigantic profits.

One positive thing coming out of this, we always knew where OPEC stood, (“Greed is good”) but this has been a real wake up call, no shout, to convert our gas hungry automobiles to electrical or hybrid vehicles. This oil cartel has a strong grip on our economy and calls the shots whether we are going to experience inflation or not. We are experiencing inflation.

“Drill baby drill,” has been the mantra of individuals who think that is a solution to our problems. As long as we depend on oil to run our economy we will never get out of the grips of outside forces. The saying is “Starve the beast” and that is just what we need to do in order to survive.

There is a saying, “Make yourself a sheep and the wolves will eat you.”