Summer is upon us and with it comes outdoor eating. Many establishments are allowing patrons to be accompanied by their pet dogs, as long as they are eating on the sidewalk outside. This is a wonderful thing for pet owners. It could prove to be problematical for disabled patrons accompanied by their service dogs.

It isn’t a problem if the pet dog is clean and well groomed and does not attempt to engage the service dog. It is also not a problem if the pet dogs aren’t continually barking at the service dogs. We want these spaces to be enjoyed by all patrons.

In these public places please keep your dog leashed and the leash attached to you. You can then quickly intercede and keep things from getting out of hand. If your dog cannot behave in the presence of other dogs please remove them from the situation.

Marie Lyons

American Council of the Blind

Western New York (ACBWNY)