I am a season ticket holder. Every year the price increases. Now, without a public vote, we are told we will be paying a personal seat license fee, at least $1,000, to keep seats plus the cost of season ticket seats. That’s not fair. The stadium could have used some upgrades, but you are punishing the people with such outrageous prices and personal seat licenses. We are a working community, not the Pegulas or even the Hochuls. Shame on just speaking for the people.