Letter: Permanently expand credits in the effort to fight poverty

There is great economic inequality within the United States, and this problem is not far from home. Over 30% of Buffalonians live below the federal poverty line – in contrast, the national average is 14%. Buffalo struggles to provide financial security to many of its citizens, however some are more likely than others to experience this issue. In the East and West Side of Buffalo, half of all single parent households are living in poverty. Considering both of these communities are predominantly Black, these statistics further highlight the racial inequity persistent throughout the Queen City. One way the federal government can alleviate poverty within Buffalo is by permanently expanding the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax credit.