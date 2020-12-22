Letter: Perhaps try telling people they cannot get vaccinated

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on who will receive the next wave of vaccinations in the US. CNN's Natasha Chen has the latest on the groups receiving vaccines in phases 1b and 1c.

Since our entire country is not on board with receiving the vaccine, we need to think of better methods to motivate the undecided about receiving the vaccine.

Lately, I remembered when the news reported that the stores were low on toilet paper and other products. Many folks ran out and hoarded these products. Now I wonder if our leaders would say that not all of our citizens will be able to get the vaccine will people change their story and decide they must get vaccinated. Just wondering!

My only hope is that we think of others as we all move to get the vaccine so Covid-19 will be a thing of the past and many lives will be saved.

Pat Burke

Lancaster