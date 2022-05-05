Letter: Perhaps Jemal should reconsider plans for Century Theater site

I can truly appreciate Douglas Jemal’s enthusiasm and pride in helping build up Buffalo through all the properties he has purchased and refurbishing to make the area more desirable to live and visit. But I cannot see how purchasing a vacant lot and adding more retail and apartments is a wise thing to do. There are still empty retail spaces owned by other developers here and how many more residential do you need? Downtown is being flooded with overpriced living locations and there will come a time where these will sit empty. Right now the lot is stoned and has artist street art on the buildings encompassing it. Why not make it a park with benches and sculptures for those living downtown to use and appreciate? I feel that there is too much overpriced residential going in and not enough affordable housing. Keep some "green" space downtown and minimize the concrete please.