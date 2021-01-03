Letter: Perhaps Collins will change for the better after prison

On Christmas morning, I read an article in The Buffalo News about former Congressman Chris Collins.

I was never a fan of him when he was Erie County Executive or a congressman. His actions in political office showed that he lacked compassion for working people.

He beat the drums of the chosen few and lacked feelings for people that may need government assistance.

He was part of the “take care of yourself” party. He pushed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that helped transfer huge sums of wealth to corporations and the top tier of Americans that simply don’t need it.

Before his legal troubles, I wrote an essay that was published in a local magazine. He was the central character, and was focused on taking care of himself, and the top 1%. He pushed the tax cut knowing that he would benefit greatly. He portrayed himself as a very smart man that could trim government and run it like a business.

People in his class have no business in government, unless they want to make positive changes that help the working class and the less fortunate.

For the most part, billionaires and millionaires don’t represent the working class or the poor. I never understood why they would want to be involved in government in the first place.