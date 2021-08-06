Letter: People would be better off if they simply used more logic

A dozen people could scream at me for hours telling me the sky is pink polka dot, and at the end of that time I would walk away still understanding the sky is blue. How? Because I have a fully functioning and well-honed baloney detection kit. I borrow this phrase from the late Carl Sagan.

In today’s America we have too many people that use absolutely none of the rules associated with the baloney detection kit. People are making their life choices about health and politics based on almost pure emotion. Ever know a person that made a good, rational and facts-based decision while emotional? Yeah me either. Emotion and rationality are opposites of each other. Yet people vote for a person they like, with no plans, no experience and no business being there because of emotion. Or don’t take a needed vaccine despite endless evidence that they are safe and effective, because of emotion.

Just following one or two of the rules from the baloney detection kit would dispel most of the nonsense out there. “How reliable is the source of the claim.” We all know that Aunt Mable on your Facebook page, sharing anti-vaccine info, isn’t a more reliable source than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But because you have some fear about the vaccine, that Facebook post sounds pretty good. Turn down the emotion and use the logical part of the brain and we all will be better off.