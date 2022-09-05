Letter: People must find peace in their own ways

A letter writer explains in depth and very specifically why he lost his faith in Catholicism. I don’t have too much to say to him, except: "It is your right.”

I praise God every day for my Catholicism. The Eucharist is the center of our faith. The writer has lost that main reason for being a Catholic. I hope he finds spiritual happiness in his search; he should keep in mind that sometimes our intellect interferes with faith.

He states, “Why is Jesus a savior?” That alone explains his entire presentation. If he doesn’t believe that, then the rest of his analysis is true to him. I repeat: true to him.

If he is happy and at peace that is all that matters.

Ilona Klein

Orchard Park