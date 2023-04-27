“You keep using that word, I do not think you know what it means” – Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride. In recent editions, Trudy Rubin and others have complained about nations such as Poland, Israel and Hungary being autocratic and anti-democratic. A simple definition of democracy is a way of governing which depends on the will of the people. Sometimes the will of the people isn’t Rubin’s personal preference.

People are shocked that democracy doesn’t always look the same way. Rubin claims they are illiberal and change election rules. Who says they have to be liberal or that people have to prefer that? Speaking of election rules, where was widespread mail in voting five years ago? She complains that those conservative countries control the media in their nations. Has she ever watched American TV or listened to public radio? Turn on CBS in the morning for your two minutes of hate recap of all the late night shows humiliating all the enemies of the Democratic Party and their ideals.

People aren’t stupid. Some feel good policies of getting rid of gas stoves may feel great to residents of Williamsville, but terrible to those who live in Broadway Fillmore. People are allowed to disagree in Silicon Valley with those who live in the Bible belt and vice versa. Italy and Brazil and the Visegrad countries don’t have to all look or think like Brussels. Some of us trust the collective wisdom we have learned from history and don’t want to throw it all away. Some prefer low crime and want to implement things to keep it that way. Some of us choose to sacrifice the self for family and some choose to sacrifice the family for the self. We should be allowed to make that choice without being attacked as far right or anti democratic.

David Szprygada

Tonawanda