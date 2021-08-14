Letter: People have a right to know the details behind Capitol riot

God created all people of different races, religions and countries of origin. When we all work together in families and form unions at work, we achieve better wages, working conditions, human rights, safety, decent places to live and attend schools and friendships.

The Democratic Party has been helping workers gain benefits and vaccines for their families by writing laws that were accepted and put into use.

The Republican Party has helped the rich hold power and has, at times, supported laws that supplied funds for infrastructure and technology. It also favors the “Right to Work Law.” That law allows employers to set low wages, poor working conditions and wages for CEOs and owners that are thousands of times that of the average worker.

They can refuse to permit union formation.

The Republican Party has been trying to tilt the rights of voters in their favor. There is “gerrymandering” which is drawing voter districts that gives their candidates unfair partiality. Appointing conservative justices that do the party’s bidding. They eliminate polling places, early voting, voting days, shortened voting hours and do away with voting by mail.

They permit non-qualified vote counters to overturn election results and place voting watchers at polling places.