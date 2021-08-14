Letter: People have a right to know the details behind Capitol riot

God created all people of different races, religions and countries of origin. When we all work together in families and form unions at work, we achieve better wages, working conditions, human rights, safety, decent places to live and attend schools and friendships.
The Democratic Party has been helping workers gain benefits and vaccines for their families by writing laws that were accepted and put into use.
The Republican Party has helped the rich hold power and has, at times, supported laws that supplied funds for infrastructure and technology. It also favors the “Right to Work Law.” That law allows employers to set low wages, poor working conditions and wages for CEOs and owners that are thousands of times that of the average worker.
They can refuse to permit union formation.
The Republican Party has been trying to tilt the rights of voters in their favor. There is “gerrymandering” which is drawing voter districts that gives their candidates unfair partiality. Appointing conservative justices that do the party’s bidding. They eliminate polling places, early voting, voting days, shortened voting hours and do away with voting by mail.
They permit non-qualified vote counters to overturn election results and place voting watchers at polling places.
When the House Committee to investigate “the January 6 Insurrection” was formed the GOP minority chairman, Kevin McCarthy, submitted five person’s names. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan were put there to disrupt the inquiry. These two distractors were dismissed by Nancy Pelosi, the House Chairman. McCarthy withdrew the other three persons.
We now have a committee with two Republican members, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who are there to find the truth behind this illegal uprising that threatened Congress, our democracy and injured 140 Capitol Police, killing one officer.
The people of our country would like to know why this public display of anarchy took place and who promoted it?
The previous Attorney General William Barr and many of the staff stated that former President Trump lost the election and wishing does not change the final outcome.
Kathleen Warren
Buffalo